Winfest Campaign: Access Bank to Splash over N1bn on Customers

Kayode Tokede

Access Bank Plc, yesterday said it is rewarding its loyal customers with cash rewards and other items up to N1 billion for funding, transacting, maintaining, and increasing their deposits from October 2022 to November 2023 through the Access Winfest campaign.

The essence of this campaign, it stated, is to promote a savings culture and efficient banking among Nigerians using alternative channels.

The Deputy Managing Director, Retail, North, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu in a statement said, “Over the past two decades, Access Bank has continued to grow in every dimension, particularly its customer base, due to customers like you whose patronage, advocacy, and loyalty have remained unparalleled. At Access Bank, we care most about how happy our customers are, and we hope to find more chances like this one to make their lives and the lives of many other Nigerians better.”

To get on board the winning train, simply increase the balance on your account , carry out transactions using our USSD code *901# and the accessMore app to pay bills, send money to loved ones, buy airtime, and make international money transfers, among other things.

A Senior Retail Advisor at Access Bank, Rob Giles , recently told the media at the campaign’s launch in Lagos that the idea behind it is to keep the bank’s promise to reward customers for their loyalty and continued business.

He also emphasized that it is simple to participate in the ‘Fund and Win’ campaign and be eligible to win between N5,000 and N5,000,000. Simply save up to a minimum of N25,000 or more every month in your savings or business account to earn a chance that qualifies you for a chance to win N5,000,000.00. You can also be one of the 1,000 lucky winners of N5,000 monthly. For every N25,000 you save, you get a ticket for the Mega draw and increase your chances of winning the grand prize in the ‘Fund and Win’ campaign.”

Rob’s words were echoed by Adaeze Umeh, Group Head of Consumer Banking at Access Bank. She said that the rewards campaign is just one of the many ways the bank adds value and meets the needs of its most loyal customers.She also mentioned that Diamond Business Advantage (DBA) customers with outstanding monthly fees are not left out as they can fund with the equivalent of their accrued fees to enjoy a 100% waiver and stand a chance to be among the lucky 1,000 customers to win N5,000 in the monthly draw and qualify to win N5,000,000.00.