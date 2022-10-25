THE PRICE OF STAYING IN THE GAME

Okon Bassey writes the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, deserves the recent award

When the National Honour Awards was instituted, it was to celebrate exceptional Nigerians and other nationals who contributed to the development of the country. These are men and women who have accomplished great feats in their respective fields of endeavour. It is an honour for industry and selfless service to the nation.

An illustrious figure among those conferred with the honours was Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila. The speaker has shown himself worthy in every area of life to earn the coveted honour. He is an accomplished professional who made his marks in legal practice in the United States of America before relocating back to Nigeria to serve the people.

Since he got elected into the green chamber in 2003 to represent the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, Gbajabiamila has been expanding the frontiers of qualitative legislative governance and constantly looks out for the interests of the people at all times.

As a responsible leader who holds the peoples’ mandate in trust, Gbajabiamila believes that the barest minimum that leaders should provide for the people is good governance and responsive leadership in trying times. That he has been doing consistently as a lawmaker even before he assumed the exalted office of the Speaker.

Many are not surprised that he was bestowed with the third ranked national honour in light of the sustained good works of Rt Hon. Gbajabiamila. When Nigerians and other foreign nationals were affected by the Ghana Trade Policy, it was Gbajabiamila that rose to the occasion.

Leveraging his growing influence in the West African sub-region and deft in parliamentary diplomacy, Gbajabiamila parlayed his Ghanaian

counterpart, Mr Albert Bagbin on possible political solutions to the diplomatic row on the account of the Ghana trade policy that adversely affected foreign nationals.

Gbajabiamila intimated the Ghana Parliament Speaker of what transpired. The letter he wrote read in part: “I’m sure you are aware of a couple of them, including the relationship between Ghana and Nigeria in terms of our traders and residents over there and yours over here too. I think the onus rests upon both of us to try and resolve whatever issues there are. We started on this trajectory last year with the former speaker and we made very significant inroads and headway.

“I visited Ghana, I met with some of your ministers, including Mr. President and very far-reaching decisions were made and we are expecting outcomes of a report from your Minister of Trade. We were supposed to set up a friendship group between the two parliaments. That group has been set up by the Nigerian Parliament and if the list is not with you yet, I’m sure in the next few days, you will get it.

“Your President was absolutely gracious, he was absolutely wonderful. He met with us, he has a rich pedigree with Nigeria as you all know, so it worked out well. We just need to cement it, and I’m sure that between you and I, we will be able to take this a notch further.

“I want to use this opportunity to invite you to Nigeria as well, we will be able to discuss a lot of things and of course there is the issue of CoSAP, which I’m sure in your handover notes you are aware we set up with some African countries. The issue at hand last year was debt relief for African countries, which has strangulated many countries’ economies based on the debt portfolio they had”.

The unprecedented rare patriotic gesture of Mr Speaker earned him accolades from Nigerians and stakeholders in international relations and diplomacy.

The Nigeria-Ghana Business Council and the Nigeria Union of Traders Association Ghana (NUTAG) commended the speaker for his singular role in ending the feud between the two West African countries. In a letter addressed to the speaker, the NGBC stated, “It is on record that your trip brought about the highest involvement of both governments in this dispute that has been ongoing since 2007. Your proposals and presentations have given rise to two very vital solutions to the problem.

“The review of the GIPC Act demands a $1,000,000 deposit for foreign investors in Ghana as it concerns Nigerians. The promotion of the Nigeria-Ghana Business Council backed by legislation to superintend on trade and business issues between the two countries.

“Our objectives and activities align with the proposal which is being introduced to superintend trade issues of the two countries. It is, therefore, our wish to express support for the formation of this council and request that we work with your team to see to a successful emergence of a government-backed Business Council.

“Your Excellency, please, allow me to seize this opportunity to thank you from the bottom of my heart on behalf of the Nigerian Union of Traders Association of Ghana (NUTAG), for your kind, responsible and timely intervention to quell the much travails we have been experiencing at the hands of Ghanaian authorities and our Ghanaian counterpart, Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA).

“Sir, the leadership of NUTAG and all Nigerian traders in Ghana, as well as other Nigerians living in Ghana, deeply appreciate your recent visit to Ghana in order to try and resolve the lingering trade impasse between Ghana and Nigeria; in unison, we hail this as the right step in the right direction.

“The move at once displays that the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria led by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has all Nigerian citizens very close at heart, both at home and abroad. We are indeed very grateful to you and the entire team who embarked on this journey, and we are optimistic that an end to our travails in Ghana is at hand.”

Those who have been following the activities of the speaker will attest that he was not just playing to the gallery, all the good deeds were borne out of genuine love for Nigeria and the people. This was seen in the role he played in the eight-month industrial tussle between university teachers and the federal government. The striking lecturers returned to work following his assurances that most of their demands will be met.

The recent efforts of Gbajabiamila in the protracted ASUU matter was not different from his heroic role he played when health workers downed tools over poor conditions of service and allied matters.

When young people were clamouring for a better inclusion in the democratic space, Gbaja was among the chief enablers of Not -Too-Young-To-Run Act that gave opportunities for young Nigerians to stand for elections.

Laudable achievements of Mr Speaker are too many to list. He is indeed a noble Nigerian who truly deserved the honour bestowed on him.

Bassey writes from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State