Solar Firm Lights Up Two Rural Plateau Communities with Renewables

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Two rural communities in Plateau State, Mavo and Toff are the next in line to benefit from Virtuitis Solaris’ rollout of renewable energy solutions across Africa, tapping the abundance of sunlight.

Virtuitis Solaris’ Representative, Mayowa Oyelakin, said: “This project is critical for us. It is our starting point and we will spread the good news of renewable energy in Plateau state, Nigeria, and across Africa.”

He described the intervention in Africa as strategic, because 645 million people have no access to electricity, and most of the people live in rural areas.

The number of Nigerians without access to grid electricity rose by 5.8 per cent to 90 million at the end of 2021, according to a new report by the intergovernmental group, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

“Many organisations have come with the promise of solar energy but we have not seen the light. To see Virtuitis Solaris staff here is testimony to their commitment,” youth leader at Toff community, Akang Michael said.

“I learned there will be training for our youth and this will create jobs for the youth and increase productivity,” he added.

The Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) had previously indicated that the number of Nigerians without access to grid electricity was 85 million, which accounted for 43 per cent of the country’s rural population.

A renewable energy subsidiary of the MOJEC International Group, the firm said it is leveraging renewable sources to reduce energy poverty and to deliver smart solutions to homes, offices, factories, and cars on the continent of Africa.

“This is why Virtuitis Solaris has organised an outreach to Mavo and Toff communities to create awareness about its renewable energy project in these rural communities,” it stated.

While Mavo is a community in Wase, a town and local government area in Plateau State, Toff community is in Bokkos local government.