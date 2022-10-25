Secondary Schools Students Warned against  Cultism in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has admonished secondary school students in the state to shun cultism and other social vices that would be detrimental to their education and future career.

The state Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, gave the admonition while addressing staff and students of Government Model Girls Secondary School in Ikot Ekang and Holy Family College, Oku Abak in Abak Local Government Area of the state.

At the Holy Family College, the deputy governor, who is also an Old Boy of the college, said the school groomed and shaped him into who he has become today, and praised the principal and staff for keeping the flag of his Alma-mata flying.

According to him, the college had produced more than 28 Professors, Judges at the state and federal levels, and highly placed personalities in the society.

He urged the students to improve in character and learning to be able to attain greater heights in life, while praying for wisdom and knowledge upon them.

The deputy governor, as a way of motivating the students, pledged to donate the sum of N500,000 to any student who will make seven A’s in WAEC.

On her part, the state Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebiet, said the state government is passionate about the education sector and would continue to do its best, as she appreciated the management of the schools for doing a great job in grooming the students.

Earlier, the Principal of Holy Family College, Rev. Father Columbus Archibong, had thanked the deputy governor for the visit, stressing that the college has produced one of the greatest old boy in the person of the deputy governor, and stated that the school after 80 years of impactful existence was still waxing stronger.

The school, he said, was known for educating, inspiring and nurturing the students, adding that the visit will also inspire and motivate the students to greatness.

Also, the Principal, Government Model Girls Secondary School, Mrs. Nseobong Usoro Essien, said the visit was historic, and lauded Ekpo for his fatherly love, generosity and deep passion for the welfare of the students and infrastructural development of the school.