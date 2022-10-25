Sahara’s Subsidiary, FIPL Targets Energy Mix Expansion, Appoints Nwangwu CEO

Peter Uzoho

The Board of First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), a Sahara Power Group company, has announced the appointment of Dr. Kenechukwu Nwangwu as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer as the company moves to ramp up generation through alternative energy sources.

The Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, Mr. Kola Adesina, said in a statement that the appointment would drive FIPL’s ongoing transformation towards sustainable and efficient power generation, especially in the Niger Delta and South-south geopolitical zones.

“We are excited to welcome Kenechukwu to the team at a time when Sahara Group is moving swiftly towards more responsible power generation in line with our commitment to promoting environmental sustainability. We also believe our young engineers will have a lot to learn from the vast experience Kenechukwu is bringing to FIPL,” he said.

Adesina said since acquisition in 2013, FIPL had achieved a remarkable capacity increase from 143 megawatts (MW) to 429 MW through continuous investment in overhauls, technology, and human capital.

He also commended the Rivers state government for its unwavering support and contribution to FIPL’s continuing success.

“We will continue to strengthen our collaboration with the government and good people of Rivers State towards enhancing industrialisation and galvanising socio-economic growth through FIPL’s efficient power generation and corporate citizenship,” he said.