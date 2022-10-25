  • Monday, 24th October, 2022

Sahara’s Subsidiary, FIPL Targets Energy Mix Expansion, Appoints Nwangwu CEO

Business | 20 mins ago

Peter Uzoho

The Board of First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), a Sahara Power Group company, has announced the appointment of Dr. Kenechukwu Nwangwu as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer as the company moves to ramp up generation through  alternative energy sources.

The Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, Mr. Kola Adesina, said in a statement that the appointment would drive FIPL’s ongoing transformation towards sustainable and efficient power generation, especially in the Niger Delta and South-south geopolitical zones.

“We are excited to welcome Kenechukwu to the team at a time when Sahara Group is moving swiftly towards more responsible power generation in line with our commitment to promoting environmental sustainability. We also believe our young engineers will have a lot to learn from the vast experience Kenechukwu is bringing to FIPL,” he said.

Adesina said since acquisition in 2013, FIPL had achieved a remarkable capacity increase from 143 megawatts (MW) to 429 MW through continuous investment in overhauls, technology, and human capital.

He also commended the Rivers state government for its unwavering support and contribution to FIPL’s continuing success.

“We will continue to strengthen our collaboration with the government and good people of Rivers State towards enhancing industrialisation and galvanising socio-economic growth through FIPL’s efficient power generation and corporate citizenship,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.