  • Monday, 24th October, 2022

Republic of Ireland Coach Unfazed by Falcons Credentials

Sport | 13 mins ago

Head Coach of Republic of Ireland’s senior women’s football team, Vera Pauw, is unfazed by the draw that pit her team against nine-time Africa champions, Nigeria,  Olympic champions, Canada and co-hosts Australia.

Speaking on the draw yesterday, Pauw insisted she is not bothered by the calibre of teams in the Group B but only believes the matches are going to be tough.

“That opening game (versus Australia), wow – it’s fantastic. There’s a huge Irish community in Australia and I think a lot of people over there will face a bit of a dilemma over who they support in that one,”Pauw told her country’s FA official website yesterday.

On Super Falcons, she insisted the Irish team who are debutants in the tournament are not going to be intimidated into submission.

“It’s a bit of a shame that we’re drawn in the toughest teams in Pot 4 in Nigeria, but we won’t fear anyone. It’s a tough group but a very exciting one,”she said as a matter of fact.

The clash in Brisbane, Australia on July 31, will be the first between Nigeria and Republic of Ireland at the international level.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.