Republic of Ireland Coach Unfazed by Falcons Credentials

Head Coach of Republic of Ireland’s senior women’s football team, Vera Pauw, is unfazed by the draw that pit her team against nine-time Africa champions, Nigeria, Olympic champions, Canada and co-hosts Australia.

Speaking on the draw yesterday, Pauw insisted she is not bothered by the calibre of teams in the Group B but only believes the matches are going to be tough.

“That opening game (versus Australia), wow – it’s fantastic. There’s a huge Irish community in Australia and I think a lot of people over there will face a bit of a dilemma over who they support in that one,”Pauw told her country’s FA official website yesterday.

On Super Falcons, she insisted the Irish team who are debutants in the tournament are not going to be intimidated into submission.

“It’s a bit of a shame that we’re drawn in the toughest teams in Pot 4 in Nigeria, but we won’t fear anyone. It’s a tough group but a very exciting one,”she said as a matter of fact.

The clash in Brisbane, Australia on July 31, will be the first between Nigeria and Republic of Ireland at the international level.