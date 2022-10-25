PARIPESA Reward Players with Laptops, Phones, Smart Watches, other gifts

The Nigerian arm of popular global sports betting and bookmaker, PariPesa has rewarded its players with huge prizes such as Laptops, Smart Phones, Wireless Speakers, Smart watches, and earbuds, in the just concluded Betting Legend Promo.

The first stage of the promo which was held from 1st of July to 30th September, 2022 recorded 65 Nigerian winners who received exciting prizes for their bets placed, points scored and a draw.

First place winner (prefers name not mentioned) was rewarded with a Lenovo Ideapad V14 laptop, while second and third places are Mr. Toyin (Last name Withheld) and Mr. Tunde (last name withheld); they both received Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphones.

Third, fourth and fifth positions also got Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphones asprizes.

6th to 20th positions were rewarded with ORAIMO Wireless Bluetooth Speakers, 21st to 40th positions were rewarded with X8 Max Smart Watches, while 41st to 65th places also went home with Oraimo Wireless Stereo Earbuds.

Speaking to one of the winners, (name withheld) He said, “I joined PariPesa platform just three months ago and I’m winning a smart phone prize already, it means by the time I spend one year, I might just win a private jet.”

Another winner said, “I didn’t believe this platform initially because there are so many fake betting platforms out there. But PariPesa has shown me that they are real and reliable. I will continue to play here.”

The first Prize winner (name withheld) however noted that he enjoys playing on PariPesa because of the multiple market options and easy user interface.

It should be noted that the PariPesa brand has become a household name to hundreds of thousands of sports and bet lovers, providing more than 10,000 sports betting markets offered for both top leagues and the most obscure competitions daily.

Apart from popular bets from Win/Draw/Win or Over/Under markets, PariPesa offers much more. For example, players punt on a number of corners, cards, fouls, VAR checks, etc. Of course, with PariPesa, you can bet on Victor Osimhen to score for Nigeria or Napoli, how much he or other players can score, and much, much more.

PariPesa bonuses make the betting experience even more exciting. The bookmaker always delivers a rich set of promos you can benefit from. Now, every player can double his deposit with Turbo Saturday, boost betting odds with Accumulator Bonus and even return the money with a Bonus For A Series Of Losing Bets.

The second championship of the Betting Legend promo has now commenced! The championship will be held from the 1st of October to the 31st of December, 2022, with the prize draw on the 1st of January.

Winners will once again get laptops, smartphones, wireless speakers, smartwatches or earbuds! All you need is to register on paripesa.ng, place bets on football, and get tickets for every 1000 NGN staked! Sign up, bet and score big!