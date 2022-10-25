Oshoala Tips Falcons to Make Impact at 2023 World Cup

Five-time African player of the year Asisat Oshoala has welcomed Nigeria’s 2023 Women’s World Cup draw, which pits them against co-hosts Australia and Olympic champions Canada.

The ever-present Super Falcons will also face the Republic of Ireland, who will be making their tournament debut in Group B.

“I think we have a really good group. It’s the World Cup and it’s not meant to be easy or a walk in the park,” Barcelona forward Oshoala told BBC Sport Africa.

“With the group we have, I feel we have a chance.”

The tournament will begin on 20 July next year, with Falcons opening their campaign against Canada in Melbourne on 21 July before facing Australia and the Republic of Ireland in Brisbane.

All three countries sit above Nigeria in the world rankings, with Canada seventh, Australia 13th and the Republic of Ireland in 24th – some 21 places above the West Africans.

The nine-time African champions played two friendlies against Canada in April, losing 2-0 before a 2-2 draw,but the World Cup fixture will be the third meeting between the two nations at the tournament.

Their first encounter was a 3-3 draw at the 1995 World Cup in Sweden, followed by a 1-0 win for Nigeria in a dead-rubber at the 2011 global showpiece, while the West Africans lost 2-0 to Australiain the 2015 event.

“We get to play Canada, a team we know very well, and of course Australia,” Oshoala added.

“It won’t be easy against the Republic of Ireland, but we had Australia in our 2015 group. We lost to them 2-0. It’s a good opportunity for us to come back and also prove that we’ve improved from the team they played seven years ago.

“We have a very good group and are really excited for the tournament.”

Continental giants Nigeria are the only African team to have played in all eight Women’s World Cups since 1991, but the Super Falcons have failed to translate their continental dominance on to the world stage. Their best outing was reaching the quarter final stage at the 1999 edition in USA.