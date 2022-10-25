N-BA Celebrates Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary in London

The Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) has commemorated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence in London, United Kingdom.

The event, which took place at The Rembrandt Hotel on October 8, 2022, was held in partnership with FBN Bank UK; Nigerian LNG; SCIB Nigeria and Co.; NEM Insurance plc; Eleganza Group of Companies; and Digital Marketing Skill Institute UK.

Themed, “Striving for Excellence: Celebrating the Icons,” the event aimed at celebrating Nigerians in the Diaspora while reigniting the bond of friendship between Nigeria and Britain. The occasion was held in an atmosphere of camaraderie and its attendees, mostly Nigerians in the diaspora, diplomats and high net worth individuals, were serenaded with contemporary Nigerian music.

In a keynote address, the president of N-BA, Abimbola Okoya, said that the event was aimed at further strengthening and upholding the brand Nigeria at home and abroad.

“With this event, themed ‘Striving for Excellence while Celebrating the Icons,’ we are paying homage to some distinguished and outstanding individuals who uphold friendship, cultural inclusivity and excellence through their actions, which have contributed to the development and positive representation of Nigeria,” Okoya said.

The Nigeria High Commissioner in the United Kingdom, Mr Sarafa Tunji Isola, while appreciating the role played by the N-BA in strengthening the bond between Nigeria and Britain, expressed hope that the present administration’s objectives of achieving synergy between both nations would be achieved through the activities of the N-BA.