Marwa,  Adesina, Nuhu, Others Nominated for Health, Safety Awards

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd); Group Managing Director, Sahara Group, Mr. Kola Adesina and Chair, Leadership Empowerment and Resource Network (LEARN), Mrs Abimbola Fashola have been nominated for the 4th Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE).

Also selected to be honoured include the Group Managing Director, Arco Group, Dr. Alfred Okoigun, Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu and the Executive Chairman, Rift Oil Petroleum Limited and board member, NLNG Dr. Rabiu Ibrahim Suleiman.

Chairman of AfriSAFE, Dr Afe Mayowa said this in a press statement in Abuja that the award, largely sponsored by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), was to seek out and encourage organisations and individuals who take safety of the society and the workplace seriously.

“AfriSAFE is an annual continental award set up to honour excellence in the health and safety industry by recognising and celebrating the exemplary individuals and organisations promoting a safe and healthy workplace, ensuring public safety, well-being and enabling environmental sustainability.

“Awardees are first nominated by stakeholders in the health and safety industry and members of the general public through the award website before being shortlisted by an eminent panel of judges which determines their suitability for the award,” Mayowa said.

Also nominated in the individual category of AfriSAFE 2022 are Director General, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mrs Yetunde Ilori and Abiodun Oyedepo, Pioneer Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers (NISAFETYE).

“AfriSAFE 2022 will also honour Mr Ejiro Otarigho, the heroic truck driver who gained national attention for driving a burning truck away from a densely-populated area in Delta State to avert danger to public safety,” he added.