Law Firm Advocates Philanthropy to Aid Development

The Management and Staff of Alliance Law Firm on Saturday hosted a large gathering of friends, clients, senior Lawyers and family members in a triple celebration

The law firm was celebrating its 20th year anniversary, the Founder’s silver jubilee, and the fourth edition of its annual lecture series.

In his welcome address, the Managing Partner of the firm, Mr Uche Obi, SAN, expressed his delight seeing everyone who turned up to celebrate these milestones with them.

He said that it was while planning for the annual lecture that it was agreed that, since the date for celebrating the other two were close, it would be wiser to join them together and have one mega celebration.

Mr Obi SAN, went down memory lane and recalled the first lecture which took place in 2017, and lamented the no lecture of 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said that the choice of this year’s lecture titled “Developing Nigeria through Philanthropy” could not have come at a better time, considering the current situation where the country’s citizens are gradually falling by the way, due to the state of our economy. He called on wealthy Nigerians to help as many people as possible, because it leads to further development.

Chairman of the occasion, and Chairman of construction giant, Julius Berger, Mr Mutiu Sunmonu, in his own speech commended the Staff and Management of the firm for their courage to pursue excellence over the twenty years of their existence, while also congratulating and praying for Mr Obi SAN and his wife.

The Guest Lecturer, Dr Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, recalled his childhood days as the son of a truck pusher, who by sheer hard work, is now in a position to help people.

Speaking on the theme, the Engineer/Business man said he is always moved by the sight of school-age children who are out of school, hence, his reason for building the school in Okija.

Dr Azudialu-Obiejesi said that his love for being a philanthropist comes from the heart, and he called on the wealthy to help people, because they will be blessed too.

Highlights of the celebration include the presentation of awards to the longest serving staff and top clients who have been with Alliance all these years.