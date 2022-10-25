  • Tuesday, 25th October, 2022

Great Taste, Great Feeling: Win Exciting Prizes this World Pasta Day with Golden Penny Foods

Business | 4 hours ago

Golden Penny Pasta, Nigeria’s favorite and most versatile pasta brand, made from the highest quality Durum wheat and enriched with many nutritional benefits including dietary fibre, energy, protein, and Vitamin A, all of which are essential for healthy growth and vitality employs you to celebrate World Pasta Day like never before.

Because no one does pasta better than Golden Penny Pasta, Golden Penny Pasta lovers now stand a chance to get rewarded with two Million Naira worth of prizes by displaying their creativity in the “My Golden Penny Pasta is better” challenge, which will run from the 25th of October to the 15th of 

November 2022
.

To be a part of this, simply follow the steps below:

  • Like and follow Golden Penny Pasta on Facebook @gpennypasta and on Instagram @gpennypasta.
  • Upload a 1 min video of you preparing a delicious recipe using Golden Penny Pasta on Facebook and Instagram, use the hashtag #MyGoldenPennyPastaIsBetter and #GoldenPennyPasta in your caption.
  • Tag three of your friends to join the challenge by showing them that your Golden Penny Pasta recipe is better than theirs. 
  • Tag @gpennypasta in your post.

Note that winners will be selected based on the creativity of the video, the uniqueness of the recipe and the aesthetic appeal of its plating and by ensuring their friends join in the challenge,

Like @gpennypasta on Facebook and Follow @gpennypasta on Instagram to participate in the “My Golden Penny Pasta is Better” Challenge.

