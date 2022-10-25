FG, FAO Renews Commitment to Drive Nigeria’s Agric Devt

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) have renewed their commitment toward strengthening their collaborations in the nation’s agricultural sector.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Mohammad Abubakar, said the move is aimed at enhancing food and nutrition security while contributing to the eradication of poverty, hunger and malnutrition in Nigeria.

Abubakar, stated this during a ministerial press briefing in Abuja with its development partners joined the rest of the world to commemorate 2022 World Food Day (WFD), tagged: “Leave No One Behind, Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment and Better Life” to promote worldwide awareness, action against poverty, hunger and highlight the need to ensure healthy diets for all.

He revealed that the main goal of the WFD was to celebrate the promotion of food security around the world, especially during difficult times.

He noted that the FAO has continued to play an important role in achieving this goal by promoting a more resilient food system.

The minister pointed out that the WFD is celebrated every year around the world on October 16 to mark the anniversary of the founding of FAO of the United Nations in 1945, adding that it was a collective action across FAO member countries to promote worldwide awareness and action against poverty and hunger.

In his words: “This day serves as a catalyst for people to get involved, reduce food waste and help feed millions so that hunger related problems around the world are significantly reduced.

“The day is like a reminder to eat mindfully and consider that millions of people are unable to afford one meal for themselves, it is important that we rededicate ourselves to this very important event and its purpose by drawing attention through global awareness, bold action and innovation to enhance effective channels that would make our food systems stronger and more equitable.”

He, however, commended the FAO for its immense contributions towards national development and urged all stakeholders to align with the organisation’s strategic objectives aimed at achieving a world free from hunger, malnutrition and poverty in a sustainable manner.

Responding, the FAO Representative in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Fred Kafeero, said analysis carried out at the beginning of the year indicted that approximately 19.4 million people faced food insecurity in 21 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Kafeero said: “As food insecurity worsens, so does the risk of malnutrition. It is estimated that about two million children suffer from severe acute malnutrition.”