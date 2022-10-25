CJN to Swear-in New Senior Advocates November 28

By Steve Aya



The 62 Lawyers who are to be elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN), will be formally sworn in on Friday, November 28, 2022, according to the Supreme Court.

In a statement made available to newsmen by supreme court’s spokesperson, Festus Akande, the court said although the swearing-in was initially scheduled for November 21 it was rescheduled to accommodate other activities which include the formal commencement of the court’s 2022/2023 new legal year.

“The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola GCON, will swear in 62 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria, November 28, 2022, at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court.

“The swearing-in ceremony is one of the several programmes planned, to formally usher in the 2022/2023 legal year of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“Going by our age-long tradition, during such programmes, the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, will deliver a State-of-the-Judiciary address, which is ostensibly to highlight the performance of the Supreme Court, and by extension, the Nigerian Judiciary in the outgoing 2021/2022 legal year.

“The Supreme Court commenced its annual vacation after a highly eventful and remarkably successful 2021/2022 legal year on Monday, July 23, 2022. Though the Court has started sitting since September 12, 2022, the new legal year ceremony is now being formally held in line with our tradition”, Mr Akande added.

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) had, in September, approved the elevation of 62 legal practitioners out of 174 Applicants to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria. Out of this number, 53 are Advocates, while nine are Academics.