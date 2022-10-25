Aveon Offshore Receives MANCAP Certification, Produce Pressure Vessels Locally

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Aveon Offshore Limited, an oil services company has made history, following its recipient of MANCAP certification by the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) to manufacture pressure vessels in Nigeria.

By this feat, Aveon has become the first MANCAP certified pressure vessels manufacturers in the Oil and Gas sector in Nigeria.

In his speech at the formal presentation of the certificate at the office of Aveon in over the weekend in Port Harcourt, Mallam Farouk Salim, Director General, SON, stressed that “This milestone achievement in the pursuit of service excellence is highly commendable and worthy of emulation by all oil and gas, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing companies in Nigeria”.

Salim who noted that the petroleum industry is the cornerstone based on which the Nigeria’s economy revolves, stressed that the sustained efforts will help the the country to achieve real economic growth and create new jobs.

He said: “The process approach deployed by your company in producing your product aligns with ISO 17020, ISO 17065 and the ASME standards requirements applicable for the design and construction of pressure vessels.

“Your adoption of quality management system framework reflects your vision to deliver quality products to your customers at all times and I am confident that this focus on production of quality products will also strengthen your relationship with your customers and stakeholders.”

Also, speaking at the epoc making event, Dr Samuel Ayuba, Acting Director, SON in charge of South-South region, expressed happiness “seeing that SON has built capacity, to carrying out this assessment of pressure vessels that are used in the Oil and Gas Industry and even to the level of carrying out the certification of the vessels”.

Ayuba said the achievement shows that the oil and gas service company that in the country have the competence to produce equipments that are acceptable globally and that will reduce the cases of relying on foreign organisation.