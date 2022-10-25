Akwa Ibom CJ Urges Court, Law Enforcement Agencies to Comply with ACJL

Okon Bassey in Uyo



The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaette Obot, has tasked the court, law enforcement agencies, and other authorities or persons involved in criminal justice administration in the State, to ensure compliance with the provisions of the law.

She explained that the purpose of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Akwa Ibom State 2022 (ACJL) passed and signed into law, was to ensure that the system of administration of criminal justice in the State, is in harmony with what is attainable in other parts of Nigeria.

The Chief Judge spoke while declaring open a 2-day workshop to usher in the 2022/2023 Legal Year organised by Attorney General Alliance (AGA) – Africa in collaboration with the State Government, with the theme “Effective Administration of Criminal Justice”.

Justice Obot who was represented by Justice Archibong Archibong, pointed out that the essence of the law is dispensation of justice, protect the society from crime, protect the interest of the suspect, the defendant, victim or complainant.

“By Section 86 of the ACJL, Akwa Ibom State 2022, the law is made applicable to all criminal trials and proceedings in the State, unless express provision is made in respect of any particular court, form of trial or proceeding”, he said.

In his remarks, Mr Marcus Green of AGA-Africa, noted that the workshop marks the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership between Akwa Ibom State Judiciary and the AGA-Africa programme. He noted that the inability to effectively carry out the administration of justice effectively was impeded by a high level of case backlog; slow resolution of cases; lack of adequate resources or expertise, among others. He said the workshop was geared towards resolving some of these issues, with the intention of injecting faith back into the criminal justice system.

“Members of the public should not only be told that they are protected, but must feel that they are protected. The innocent must feel that justice will prevail, with respect to the rule of law and human rights”, he added.

“It is an open secret that Judges, both at the Federal and State level are underpaid, which makes them susceptible to accept or take bribes/kickbacks when offered by desperate politicians. The salaries and allowances of Nigerian Judges at the Federal and State levels, have remained static for nearly 15 years to date.” – Abiodun Olatunji, SAN