Air Traffic Engineers Assure on Safe, Efficient Airspace

The National Association of Air Traffic Engineers (NAAE) said that despite numerous challenges facing its members in the line of carrying out their duties, they have shown commitment at all times to achieve safe and efficient air navigation in Nigeria.

The National President of NAAE, Ishaya Dung, in a statement on the preparation for NAAE’s national conference in Abuja, explained that the dearth of dedicated operational vehicles, unreliable medical care due to inefficient take off of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) scheme, non-conveyance and implementation of the reviewed conditions of service have remained their greatest challenges

According to Dung, personnel licensing of members on

Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel (ATSEP) was ongoing at an encouraging pace stressing that very soon the backlog of engineers waiting to be trained and licensed as ATSEPs would be cleared.

While calling for a review of ATSEP’s professional allowance, he said: “We are also faced with challenges in terms of running cost and logistics because of the high cost of travel (particularly air travel) which limits our level of in-person participation in industry-based activities”