Abuja Lions Club Seeks N27 million for Youth Empowerment

James Emejo in Abuja

The newly installed President of the Abuja Mega Lions Club, Mr. Samuel Egbuchiri, has said the club will work to rid the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of drug abuse and arrest mental disorders in youths.

He said about 30,000 children are currently having health-related issues in the FCT, adding that the new leadership would work to identify and restore them to normalcy.

Speaking during his Investiture ceremony in Abuja, he said the club seeks to scale up the intervention support to about 1000 patients by October 2023 adding that this and other commitments would cost the humanitarian non-profit about N27 million.

Egbuchiri, said the menace had constituted a real threat to the city adding that the new leadership will join hands to address the issue.

He said, “We need to save our youths from destruction and return them to their God-ordained destiny. We are doing this not in expectation of reward but to derive joy in the sense that smiles are being put back to the faces of the less privileged victims.”

He said the club’s back door would be tightly closed “for as long as freedom of entry and exit is not violated”, adding that peculiar cases of disadvantaged members on payment of dues will be pursued for support.

Egbuchiri, said in the last three months, the new leadership had undertaken numerous monthly services including the provision of basic food items to an orphanage at Kuje, diabetics awareness where the club served about 300 people as well as outreach to the Wuse General Hospital where support was provided to the poor and vulnerable patients with cash for payment of their medical bills.