Spectranet Offers Free Life Insurance to Customers with Spectralife

Emma Okonji

As a part of its activities for its customer service week, Spectranet, Nigeria’s Internet Service Provider (ISP), launched another innovative offer ‘SpectraLife’, which is a free accidental life insurance cover worth N1 million for its new 4G LTE internet modem customers

In partnership with Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and Purebond Insurance Brokers Ltd, SpectraLife is designed to offer Life Insurance Cover to Spectranet customers.

In the case of an accident that leads to either death or disability, insured Customers will get up to 1 Million Naira in claims.

The launch event which took place at the company’s head office in Ikeja, Lagos, recently, was graced by Authorized Dealers of Spectranet Nigeria and representatives from Mutual Benefits Assurance PLC and Purebond Insurance Brokers Ltd., respectively.

The launch of SpectraLife comes a few weeks after the introduction of Voice Calls on the Spectranet Network, via the VOLTE-based innovative WiTel Desk Phones. All new customers of the WiTel Devices or any other 4G LTE Internet Modem (from Spectranet’s range of Devices) can now opt-in and immediately register for SpectraLife. Each registration comes with the issuance of a Policy number by Mutual Benefits Assurance PLC, which offers an Accidental Life Insurance Cover which is valid for one year.

Speaking at the launch, CEO of Spectranet, Mr. Ajay Awasthi, said: “SpectraLife is our way of giving Spectranet customers the extra Value for choosing Spectranet and letting them know that we care for them. As a brand, we want to ‘do more’ for our valued customers and build stronger relationships with them beyond our products and services.”

He added that SpectraLife remained an innovative offer that would be beneficial to both the subscribers and their families. It’s a big shift from the regular promo and discounts that are usually given to customers.