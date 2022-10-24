Outspan Reiterates Commitment to FG’s Food Security Agenda

Dike Onwuamaeze

Outspan Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Olam Food Ingredients (OFI) has reiterated its commitment to the realisation of the federal government’s food security agenda through the development of the Nigeria’s food value chain.

The ONL reaffirmed its commitment last week during the celebration of the World Food Day with the theme “Safe Food Today for a Healthy Tomorrow,” which provided opportunities for businesses and governments to reaffirm their commitment to promotion of actions targeted at ending hunger in the world.

Speaking on Outspan Nigeria’s value chain development efforts, the Vice President of OFI Dairy in Nigeria, Mr. Praveen Paulsamy, said: “We are firmly focused on driving the actualisation of the federal government’s food value chain and economic development agenda in the dairy sector. This valuable growth focus is critical to raising the food security level and stimulating economic growth in the country.

“Therefore, our current value chain development initiatives, especially the ‘Milk Mission,’ encapsulated our absolute commitment to raising the productivity level in the dairy sector while engendering a performance scale that would push the sector towards fulfilling its economic contributory potential.

“All our BIP initiatives address the niggling issues such as low productivity level, poor cattle health, the dearth of wider cold chain services, inefficient logistics systems, and low exposure to modern agronomic practices which are stifling growth in the dairy sector.”

Paulsamy stated further that Outspan Nigeria is partnering with the Kano Dairy and Livestock Husbandry Cooperative Union (KADALCU) to execute its value chain development efforts.

Through that partnership collaboration effort, the business has been able to locate four Milk Collection Centres (MCCs) close to the smallholder dairy farmers in Kano state. The centres are equipped with adequate cooling systems that are powered by off-grid equipment.

It has also provided transportation and cooling systems to ensure the quality of the raw milk produced in the region is preserved and optimised for industrial use.