Osimhen Snatches Maximum Points from Mourinho’s Roma 

NIGERIANS IN EUROPEAN LEAGUES

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Victor Osimhen last night again proved why he’s on the shopping list of respected coaches in the European leagues as he scored a world-class goal against Roma  to earn all three points for visitors Napoli.

The Super Eagles forward collected the ball in a one-on-one tussle with former Manchester United man, Chris Smalling to fire the late match winner past Rui Patricio in goal for Roma.

Osimhen compensated for his miss in a face-on with Patricio few minutes earlier.

The visitors had the best chances and had a penalty award overturned by the video assistant referee.

Patricio brought down Tanguy Ndombele in the first half for a spot-kick but after consulting VAR, the referee changed his mind after seeing the incident again on the pitchside monitor.

Hirving Lozano was denied twice by the Roma keeper either side of the half-time break and Osimhen, making his first start in six weeks, dragged a shot just wide.

Napoli, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain are the only unbeaten teams left in Europe’s top five leagues.

Since returning from the injury that sidelined him for almost a month, the gangling Nigerian lad has now netted four goals in Serie A and a goal in the UEFA Champions League for Napoli.

The win was also a personal triumph for Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti, who was badly treated in his last spell at Roma and was his first victory against his adversary and Roma coach Jose Mourinho.

Napoli are now three points clear of second placed AC Milan at the top of the Italian topflight with 29 points from 11 matches.

