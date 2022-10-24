  • Sunday, 23rd October, 2022

NBA: Antetokounmpo Beats Bucks Free-throw Record 

Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points as the Milwaukee Bucks claimed a dominant 125-105 win over the Houston Rockets in the first of six consecutive NBA home games.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player made eight of 13 free throw attempts to make it to 3,508 career free throws.

It meant he overtook Sidney Moncrief’s record of 3,505 to become the Bucks’ all-time leader from the foul line.

“Just being up there, it’s a great feeling,” said Antetokounmpo.

“It’s a part of my game that I’ve always tried to get better, always tried to improve.”

Antetokounmpo, who played less than 28 minutes in the game, also made 17 of his 21 shots from the field, including two out of three three-point efforts and had 12 rebounds.

Luka Doncic helped the Dallas Mavericks bounce back from defeat to the Phoenix Suns in their season-opener with 32 points in a 137-96 thrashing of the Memphis Grizzlies.

