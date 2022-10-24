  • Sunday, 23rd October, 2022

Lagos Top Schools for 4th Dolphin Swimming League

Sport | 59 seconds ago

Some of the top schools in Lagos State are expected to compete in season four of the annual Dolphin Swimming League which begins on October 29.

The annual inter-school event was created by Dynaspro Promotions Limited in conjunction with Advanta Interactive Limited and it has been endorsed by the Nigeria Swimming Federation, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), and Lagos State Swimming Association with the aim of growing swimming in Nigeria from the grassroots to the international stage.

According to the Coordinator of the league, Oluseyi Oyebode, the first-tier international primary and secondary schools tournament would unearth talented young swimmers that will compete on the international stage for Nigeria as well as improve the technical know-how of coaches across the country.

“We are happy to announce that the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) has certified the tournament and they are going to be part of this year’s edition; we are hopeful that their involvement would help the participants to get exposure to international tournaments. Our aim remains to produce world beaters that will represent Nigeria at the 2028 Olympic Games and we are optimistic that this will become in reality,” he said.

For the CEO of Advanta Interactive Efe Ojigbede, this year’s tournament promises to be exciting for the participants as there are plans to make the atmosphere fun-filled for the participants.

Among the schools already confirmed for the tournament include Greensprings School, Grange School, Lagos Preparatory and Secondary School, Children International School, Riverbank School, St. Saviour’s School, Meadow Hall and a host of others.

