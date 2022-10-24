  • Monday, 24th October, 2022

Buhari to Water Resources Minister: Come up with Flood Prevention Plan within 90 Days

Nigeria | 46 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The recent flood disaster that ravaged different parts of the country has received the attention of the federal government which has set the machinery in motion for a comprehensive flood prevention plan to be evolved within three months.

To this end, President Muhammadu Buhari Monday directed the Minister of Water Resources to lead and coordinate with the Ministries of Environment and Transportation, as well as state governments to develop a comprehensive plan of action for preventing flood disaster in Nigeria.

According to a release issued by the presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the president’s directive, which was conveyed to the minister in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, said the plan should be presented to him in 90 days.

President Buhari is regularly receiving updates on the flooding situation in the country and restated his commitment towards addressing the challenges caused by the disaster in the country.

