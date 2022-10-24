Buchi Plans National Hymn Festival with 2,022 Mass Choir

Vanessa Obioha

While his voice rose and fell with a measured cadence, the intensity of the statements lashed out like a whip. He felt so strongly about what he was saying.

“There is a kingdom to which we belong. We must respect that. What I have seen in the church today is very much like the cults. These are gangs. That’s not good at all! They even stop their members from mingling with members of other denominations. That’s not right. God has led me to do something that will unite the church.”

Enter the National Hymn Festival convened by Nigeria’s gospel Reggae music superstar and author, Buchi Atuonwu.

The course of his eventful life is about to change significantly as he accepts the onerous task of reviving popular hymns that built us up, inspired and sustained our faith to live for Jesus Christ.

As the National Hymn Festival holds its inaugural event at the Sports Centre of the University of Lagos on November 19, Buchi is convinced that he is responding to God’s desperate call to tear down the walls of ecclesiastical segregation that has weakened the church and made it vulnerable.

On that day, the 2,022-person National Hymn Festival choir will render soul-stirring renditions. Other choirs from the Catholic church, the Pentecostal fellowship, the Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) and the white garment churches will also sing hymns in a bid to bring together the churches of Jesus Christ under one roof, which is a major objective of the National Hymn Festival.

Leading the congregation in known hymns will be music ministers like Dr. Panam Percy Paul, Joe Praize, Midnight Crew and Ada. Already, the workforce in the churches has been split into provinces for mini-contests at provincial levels because there is a trophy to be won by the best choir.

The winning choir goes home with N2 million. There are compensation cash prizes, plaques and trophies for the second and third places, as well. The National Hymn Festival will also serve as a platform to recognize Christians in leadership; government and business.