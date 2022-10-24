AMSN to Address Threats of Diseases to Nation’s Healthcare at AGM

Rebecca Ejifoma

The second Annual General Meeting of the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria (AMSN) is set to address the twin threats of communicable and non-communicable diseases to healthcare in Nigeria on Saturday, October 29 at Sheraton Hotels and Towers in Ikeja.

Speaking at the media briefing ahead of the 2nd AGM, Scientific Conference and Convocation of the AMSN, the President of the Academy, Prof. Oladapo Ashiru said that this year’s AGM would have two sessions, the Convocation and the Annual General Meeting.

While the convocation will feature the keynote lecture by Prof. Oyewale Tomori on “Tackling the twin threats of non-communicable and communicable diseases to healthcare in Nigeria”, five eminent researchers will be inducted as new Fellows of the body.

The researchers include Prof. O.C. Ezechi, Prof. C.O. Eregie, Prof. A.E. Akinwutan, Prof. Azeez Butali and Prof. F.J. Owotade. “These individuals have left delible marks and footprints on the medical sector in Nigeria and internationally,” says Ashiru.

The president outlined, however, that the academy is merit-based and its members are individuals qualified to practice medicine, dentistry and non-medical practitioners in related areas of medical sciences.

He listed the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr Funke Sanwo-Olu as the Special Guests of Honour at the occasion.

Others expected at the AGM are the Minister of Health and chairman of the session, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Senator (Dr) Olorunimbe Mamora; Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and the Minister of State for Health Dr Joseph Ekumankama.

Meanwhile, the academy noted that the AGM is in its efforts to positively impact and contribute to promoting the overall health of the Nigerian populace.