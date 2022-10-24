2023: Cleric Backs Makinde for Second Term in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



A cleric, Prophet Moses Aladeolu, has thrown his weight behind the second term ambition of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, saying it is the best for the state.

Aladeolu, the Founder, The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Prayer Mountain of Mercy, Ibadan, in a statement, said the governor has been doing his best to make the state a better place for the state with provisions of dividends of democracy, stating that he surpassed his predecessors in many areas.

He maintained that the governor’s achievements during the first term amidst what he termed swift and wicked people, are there for all to see, noting that he distinguished himself over some past governors who converted state resources to themselves.

Prophet Aladeolu, who said other citizens of the state have right to aspire to become governor, however, enjoined other candidates contesting against Makinde to forget their ambition and support the governor to steer the ship of the state beyond 2023.

He also warned those bent in winning the election through violence to bury the idea as they would face the wrath of God who is against the shedding of blood of anybody in the state, adding that what the governor has been able to achieve pointed to the fact that he was appointed to lead by God at this material time.

He said: “ My message to all in Oyo State, kings, politicians, leaders, stakeholders and every indigene as revealed to me by God is that we must come 2023 unanimously allow the incumbent governor, Seyi Makinde, to continue to take the steering of this state once more.

“While some of the politicians are bent to wrestle power from him by force and shed the blood of innocent citizens, this would not be acceptable to God who does not want any blood of Oyo State citizens to be wasted. I want to appeal to the other candidates to forgo their ambition and rally round Governor Makinde, to finish the assignment God gave him.

“I am convinced that God truly appointed him to lead. If not so, he could not have performed so well this first term amidst swift and wicked people that only want to amass wealth through governance. Yet, he prudently did many things his predecessor could not do. In fact many of the past Oyo State governors were not as beneficial to the people as they only converted government properties to themselves.

“The reverse is the case with Governor Makinde, as he has been making people happy with many things of benefits. He employed over 7,000 university graduates. He pays salary of the civil servants regularly and in his first term we know 13th month salary.

The cleric then urged parents not to allow their children to be used as thugs by do or die politicians before and during the elections, insisting that the state would continue to exist after 2023.