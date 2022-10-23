  • Sunday, 23rd October, 2022

US Issues Security Alert over Elevated Risk of Terror Attacks in Abuja

Breaking | 29 mins ago

The United States has issued security alert over elevated risk of attack on the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.


“There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities and international organisation,” a statement issued Sunday by the US embassy said.


The statement said the US embassy will offer reduced services until further notice.
It also listed actions to take in view of the security alert. These include: Avoid all non-essential travel or movement; stay alert; avoid crowds; review your personal security plans; and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency; and carry proper identification.

