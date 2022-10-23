Siju Iluyomade’s Season of Giving Back

It is yet another season of the much-talked-about annual gathering of women of substance in the country: Arise Women Conference, a yearly event that has over time become a turning point for many participants.

Essentially, the annual event packaged by Dr. Siju Iluyomade usually offers a great opportunity to discuss, motivate and empower the womenfolk in the country, particularly the most vulnerable.

The epoch-making event slated for Saturday, October 29, at the Trinity Towers of City of David, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Oniru, Victoria Island is planned to attract thousands of participants, both physical and online.

According to the organisers, the 14th edition themed “By Appointment” with #appointedtolive, will also be televised on Channels TV.

Though the organisers are still keeping sealed lips over the identities of some of the great speakers on the occasion, everyone has been assured of a most memorable Arise Women Conference ever.

Some of the notable gospel artists who will be spicing up the day with entertainment include Mike Abdul, Nathaniel Bassey, Beejay Sax, Gospel Force, Efe Nathan, Ayan Jesu and Bidemi Olaoba, among others.

The Convener, Dr Siju, has also disclosed that no fewer than 5,000 less privileged families will be given free Arise Pink buckets filled with assorted foodstuff at the event.