Omolara Adebiyi’s High Point Event Centre Rolls out for Festive Period

Great things are imminent for Omolara Adebiyi, the renowned businesswoman and wife of the LaraLek Ultimate Constructions boss, Olalekan Adebiyi. After spending some time tying up loose ends, Lady Lara has finally unveiled her event centre in all its glory. As things stand now, the Lagos event centre is going to reign as one of the most incredible pieces of real estate and commercial land use on this side of Africa.

Things are picking up for Lady Lara’s High Point Event Center. As the world prepares for Christmas in about two months, High Point is drawing more and more attention to its fascinating features, not excluding the massive real property that distinguishes it from other buildings in Ikeja, Lagos.

Based on several commentators, Lady Lara’s High Point Event Center tops the list of humming activity spots in the Ikeja area of Lagos. Because it is located on the Mainland, Lara’s stretch of developed land is by itself a magnificent and state-of-the-art property for others to emulate. Who knew that she could use land that is 10,000 square meters so effectively?

But that is only on the side of real estate. With regards to business, Lara’s novel event centre has already taken the eyes and minds of every individual residing in and around Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos, where it is situated. This is more the case considering that the management of the establishment is making preparations to offer jaw-wrenching packages for interested clients.

In truth, even without the packages, most individuals with good taste will likely descend upon the event centre in December. After all, there are few establishments with well-decorated floors that can accommodate 3,000 individuals at one time, not to mention include rooms and lounges that epitomize luxury and style. This is the case for High Point’s 18 single-bed offerings, two-bedroom suites, and even the car park.