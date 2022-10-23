MTV Shuga Naija Returns Alongside Talent Accelerator Programme

The fifth season of MTV Shuga Naija will return to the screen next year alongside a Talent Accelerator Program which will invest in female creatives within the Nigerian film industry. According to MTV Staying Alive Foundation, the program is in partnership with Unitaid, The Global Innovation Fund, and Paramount.

The Talent Accelerator Program will support the pathway for gender-transformative, high-quality content production and give more young females an opportunity to take on senior roles in future seasons of MTV Shuga Naija.

To promote this, the fifth season will be produced by 1Pod Pictures, a female-led production company, founded by Directors Isioma Osaje and Temidayo Makanjuola.

The new season of MTV Shuga Naija will promote HIV prevention and self-testing, and COVID-19 including vaccine uptake, while tackling gender-based violence and promoting gender equity. The program will target young people aged 15 to 24 years. Online auditions for aspiring talents to partake in the new season have opened and will close on October 24, 2022.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington who played Sheila on MTV Shuga Naija Season 2 and Down South will star in the new season alongside Tomiwa Tegbe and Sharon Jatto.