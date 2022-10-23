Monehin’s Words On Marble

Many are on the verge of giving up on what pose as challenges of life while some continue to struggle hoping one day, the situation will turn around.

For many years, many have shared their grass to grace stories while many never live to tell their stories.

Recently, in an interview with a thought leader, Akin Monehin who doubles as a coach said quitting shouldn’t be an option for anyone who is going through the test of times either in the line of work or social challenges.

According to Monehin, there are several times he felt like quitting but he never did saying “Indeed there are several times I felt like quitting. It comes and goes for sure. But I like how you posed the question, “felt like quitting”. I like what you said because it is a feeling. I have understood that great people don’t act based solely on their feelings. Feelings come, and feelings go. If you want to live a life of impact, you act on your convictions, whether you feel right or not.”

He also said “In business, my career, in sharing and my personal life, I have felt like quitting uncountable, several times. It’s not so much about the feeling of quitting. It is about what I do when I feel like quitting. I recast the vision, the goal, the outcome I am working towards, the impact I have had. If the goal is compelling, it energizes me to keep on. Winners, the saying goes, never quit, when they are convinced on a course of action,” he concluded.

Akin Monehin attended University of Lagos staff school and International School Lagos (ISL), studied Economics at the University of Lagos in Nigeria, got a Diploma in Petroleum Engineering for Non-Engineers from the University of Dundee in the UK and an MBA from the Booth School of Business of the University of Chicago in the US.