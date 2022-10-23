Liverpool Reject, Awoniyi,  Haunts the Reds with Forest’s Second Win

• Casemiro rescues point for Man Utd at Stamford Bridge

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Taiwo Awoniyi shocked Liverpool with his lone goal winner in the 55th minute to give Nottingham Forest victory on Saturday afternoon.

The victory meant so much to Awoniyi who was signed by Liverpool in 2015 shortly after winning the FIFA Under-17 World Cup with the Golden Eaglets in Chile but never got to play a single official game for the Reds before leaving in 2021.

Expectedly, out of respect for Liverpool his former club, the Super Eagles forward did not celebrate the goal.

On a day that Liverpool desperately needed the victory to rekindle their waning Premier League fortunes having lost two games earlier in 10 games, it was

Awoniyi that reacted quickest when his first effort came off the upright. He smashed the rebound for the match winner in the 55th minute.

He was scaled highest 8.6 in Forest’s rankings of the day’s match.

Awoniyi was also the match winner against West Ham and it was Forest only second win of the campaign.

Forest have endured a difficult start to their first season back in the Premier League, but this was a day to remember as they thoroughly deserved their victory over a flat Liverpool.

Liverpool were a long way from their best – Virgil van Dijk wasted their best chance – and remain without an away league win this season.

Forest keeper Dean Henderson produced a superb save to palm away a Trent Alexander-Arnold header in the final 10 minutes.

There were jubilant scenes on and off the pitch at the final whistle as Forest enjoyed their best day since returning to the top flight this season after a 23-year absence.

Liverpool are 11 points behind leaders Arsenal having played one game more while Forest, who are 19th, move above Leicester.

Elsewhere on the night, Casemiro’s looping stoppage-time header gave Manchester United a deserved point in a dramatic 1-1 finale against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho’s late penalty looked to have given Chelsea a narrow win when he sent goalkeeper David de Gea the wrong way from the spot after substitutes Scott McTominay and Armando Broja tangled at a corner three minutes from time.

Defeat would have been harsh on United but they got the reward their performance merited when Casemiro rose to meet Luke Shaw’s cross deep into six minutes of stoppage time, Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga getting a fingertip touch but unable to stop the ball crossing the line as it bounced back off the inside of the post.