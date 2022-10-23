Kogi Varsity Law Graduate Wins Maiden Edition of Trusted Advisors Legal Scholar Competition

Faith Omoni, a Law graduate of Kogi State University, Anyigba, has become the winner of the maiden edition of Trusted Advisors Age of the Legal Scholar Competition. She was declared winner at the grand finale of the competition today in Lagos last weekend.

Earlier in her welcome address, Senior Associate, The Trust Advisor, Mrs. Olawunmi Ojo, welcomed the guests and the finalists into the grand finale according to her. Her words:

“We are pleased to welcome all of us the participants today who have emerged as finalist of The Trusted Advisors Age of the Legal Scholar Competition.

We at the Trusted Advisors are very proud of all those who have participated in this profound process. The Trusted Advisors, being a fast growing full serviced law firm, one of our core objectives is ensuring the proper grooming of law students and young lawyers to enable them excel in the legal field. As such, our investment in the youth now means that we can boast of a very driven and proactive legal practice that we now have. This is also evident in the quality and breed of lawyers that our firm is proud to have. We have organsied this competiton in fulfillment of that objective. She added.



She added that the top three winners of the competiton would get N800,000, N600,000 and N400,000 respectively worth of scholarship to the Nigerian Law School covering their tution fees, monthly stipends and books for a duration of one year. They are also entitled to one year access to law pavillion primsol standard subscription for one year, intership and mentoring opportunities at the Trusted Advisors. Olawunmi explained.

On how the organisers arrived at the six finalists, she said: “We received multiple registrations, over 200 registrations and they all participated in an online quiz. This was used to screen them to 50 participants who particpated in an essay competiton. The essay entries was used in further screening the particpants to the final 20. The final 20 participated in a virtual debate competiton centered on Data privacy. They were all given different topics to debate on and were further screened to the final 6 who are particpating in todays event.”

In her remarks as the winner of the competition, Omoni commended the organiser of the competition for the laudable initiative.

“I say a big thank you to the Trusted Advisors, this is another way to encourage law profession in Nigeria, the prize gifts will go along way in my law career,” she affirmed.

At the grand finale, Eneh Chinaza Godwin, a Law graduate of Ebonyi State University became the first runner up while Chisom Ogbunando Winifred, a Law graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, became second runner up.