  • Sunday, 23rd October, 2022

Ibikunle Foundation Unveils Six Beneficiaries of SEEDINVEST Acceleration Program

Business | 7 hours ago

Oluchi Chibuzor

Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation has unveiled six entrepreneurs as beneficiaries of its 2022 SEEDINVEST Acceleration Program.

The beneficiaries are Uchenna Kesiena-Arueya, Kume Food Solutions Ltd; Peter Eneh, Peter Blaze Atelier; Oluwakemi Titilayo Kayode, Chemicay Signatures; Abdulmalik Maryam Omotayo, Black Jewel Ltd; Daud Mariam Abolade, Arinolaclothiers and Chioma Ukpabi, Kahdsole Designs.

Speaking about the 2022 SEEDINVEST Acceleration Program, recently, the Board Chairman, Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation, Mr Biodun Adegoke, said, “It has been our pleasure to help small and medium businesses in Nigeria grow by providing them with asset grants for the past three years. We look forward to doing more because we know that the government cannot do it alone.”

Similarly, the Director of SEEDINVEST, Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation, Mr Segun Abiona, said, “It’s a great privilege to guide the young entrepreneurs on structuring their businesses and understanding how they can remain sustainable over time regardless of the overwhelming challenges their industry or economy poses.

For close to four years, Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation has been supporting micro, small and medium businesses across Nigeria through its flagship SEEDINVEST Acceleration Program. Over ninety (90) businesses have benefited from the program which assists entrepreneurs with important assets needed to grow their businesses.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.