How Friends Celebrated Julius Rone’s National Honour

In one of his oft-quoted statements, the popular Bishop of Caesarea, also called Saint Basil the Great, said: “A good deed is never lost. He who sows courtesy reaps friendship; he who plants kindness gathers love; pleasure bestowed on a grateful mind was never sterile, but generally, gratitude begets reward.”

This beautiful quote was at play recently when the Group Managing Director of UTM Offshore, Julius Rone, received the award of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

The award bestowed on Rone by the Federal Government of Nigeria availed him the rare opportunity of identifying who his true friends are.

No sooner had the highly influential and connected billionaire been decorated with his award than encomiums began to rain on him from several of his friends from all walks of life. Many penned down sweet and heartfelt messages for the man described as a real definition of a true friend.

As revealed by Society Watch, pages of adverts in newspapers were placed by his friends for over a week in different newspaper publications across Nigeria to felicitate the affable and detribalised entrepreneur.

A source disclosed that over 100 congratulatory paid adverts were published by some of his friends; this is simply a reward for his kindness and good deeds in the past.

“He was practically swept off his feet by the show of love exhibited by his friends. It is not surprising though as he has always shown love and kindness to his friends,” a source told us

Rone, a successful businessman, has built relationships and networks with other powerful Nigerians from every part of the country, as well as across the continent.

He has been in business for decades and has made a huge success of his endeavour.

It has been said many times that if you need authentic information in the energy industry in Nigeria, you will be doing yourself a lot of good by consulting the top player, who many regards as an encyclopedia of sorts in the sector.

It is no exaggeration at all that he is called ‘The Gas King’. He definitely knows his onion, having paid his dues. He has sown in sweats and is now reaping bountifully with smiles. Despite the uncertainties of the industry, his company has remained afloat with a lot of success stories.

Those close to him revealed that he has remained relevant and achieved great feats based on his wonted tenacity and doggedness. He has continued to sail untroubled in the entrepreneurial ocean, navigating numerous business boats with the grace and nous of a veteran captain.