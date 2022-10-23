Femi Gbajabiamila Raising the Bar of Legislation: How He Played Major Role in ASUU Strike Suspension

When one values something, it is evident in the degree of commitment that is noticeable from one’s engagement with the thing. For the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, tertiary education in Nigeria is a precious thing. This became very obvious when he struggled against the indolence of some people and succeeded in intervening in the industrial action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) until the strike was suspended.

Tertiary students all over Nigeria are throwing salutes to Gbajabiamila for his contribution to ending the strike that has lasted for eight months. As some of these students commented online, if Gbajabiamila’s intervention had failed, the present administration would have gone on to become one of the most notorious for ignoring the pillars of sustainable national growth and economy in the history books. But such a thing did not come to pass.

Readers would recall that ASUU commenced the strike on February 14 as a kind of Valentine’s gift for the federal government. Despite the ups and downs of students and some very prestigious Nigerians, no agreement could be reached. ASUU insisted that its demands had to be met or its members would continue to stay at home. The federal government, on the other hand, tried every means available, including force, but none of these means amounted to anything. It was not until the judiciary was called in and Gbajabiamila intervened that ASUU agreed to call off the strike and return to class. So Gbajabiamila’s involvement cannot be trivialized. This is why the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) also commended the Speaker, noting that his wisdom was key to resolving the age-long clash between ASUU and the federal government.

So, with individuals like Gbajabiamila at the helm of affairs in Nigeria, things will likely take a good turn. His wisdom and understanding are the hallmarks of a progressive leader, one more committed to terminating the ordeals of his people than romancing the label of leadership and delegated authority.