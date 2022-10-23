African University of Cyberpreneurship Set to Raise a New Generation of Digital Entrepreneurs

Africa stands at a pivotal time in its history where shrinking job markets, currencies in free fall and rising insecurity have caused strong migration waves to sweep across the continent, washing its young to far away Asia, Europe and the Middle East as they search for greener pastures.

For others who remain on the continent, perhaps without the financial muscle to engineer a move abroad, digital technology presents a unique opportunity for them to connect with the world outside their home countries in pursuit of better opportunities. And this has necessitated the need for a special learning institution where young Africans can learn and hone the skills needed to become self-sufficient, independent digital entrepreneurs, who can create wealth and sustainable income for themselves using their smartphones and an internet connection.

The African University of Cyberpreneurship (UOC), founded by millionaire NFT entrepreneur and one of the world’s top 3 NFT artists, Andrew Brown, is driven by a simple mission: to teach young Africans the skills needed to become relevant in the global scheme and earn from a global market right from their homes. Its modules are designed by successful self-starters who have made their income from the digital ecosystem and want to share their knowledge in hopes of inspiring and driving a new generation of young Africans to uplift their families, communities, countries and ultimately, the African continent forward.

“Whether you’re looking to secure high-paying remote jobs, become a better crypto, stock or forex trader, a better content creator, get into influencer marketing, become an ethical hacker or a consultant who guides indeginiouos and international organizations, the African University of Cyberpreneurship is the first learning institution catering to modern educational needs which have the potential to transform the lives of enrollees and their dependents”.

Modules for the University programs are set to commence on the 25th of October and early bird sign-up on the website is encouraged which comes at a discount.