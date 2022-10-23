Adaora Umeoji: Proving Her Mettle in the Banking World

Gone are the days when women were relegated to the back in the name of being weaker or slower. These days, women like Zenith Bank’s Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Dame Adaora Umeoji, run the show. Therefore, as her fellow illustrious women were handed national honours some days ago, Umeoji was not left out.

Zenith Bank is currently celebrating the ascension of its DMD, Umeoji, from the status of an ordinary Nigerian citizen to one who can now add OON to her name. This is a result of the recognition of President Muhammadu Buhari who conferred on Umeoji the title of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), thereby distinguishing her as one of the top pillars of Nigeria’s growth and development in recent times.

Without question, Umeoji’s award is well-deserved. Although there have been many women who descended on the corporate industry and made names for themselves, very few have been able to remain strong and perpetually increase in influence and renown as the years go by. Among this latter group, Umeoji tops the chart.

With her 20 years plus of banking and executive management, Umeoji is one of the most capable people into whose hands the founder of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, thrust his bank. But the level of trust she has gained over the years is not all too surprising considering her academic and professional profiles. There is not enough time and space to compile and list the awards she has obtained on these fronts, but it is enough to say she has more certifications and Chartered fellowships than the average top executive at Zenith Bank.

Umeoji is not only relevant in Zenith Bank, but back home as well. That is why her native state of Anambra is always singing her praise for her many good works.