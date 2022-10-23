A DEADLY CRACK IN NIGERIA’S DISASTER RESPONSE

Government at all levels must be alive to their responsibility, writes Aisha Shuaibu

Thirty-three out of the 36 states in Nigeria are currently experiencing one of the worst environmental disasters in the last decade, as floods have claimed up to 600 lives, caused the destruction of 340 hectares of land, and the displacement of 1.4 million people. This calamity is set to intensify as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouk predicted the floods could continue for much longer due to the torrential rains. One of the ways the federal government has responded is in the approval of the release of 12,000 metric tons of grains by President Muhammadu Buhari to the affected states. Although it seems the state governments, and responsible MDAs have scrambled to their feet to salvage what’s left of this tragedy, there has been little to no transparency into their actual response system, data collected, or plans of action. The country appears ill-equipped to manage these floods, despite several warnings made by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to gear up for what was coming based on the data they obtained from The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA). Just like in 2012 when the floods claimed over 400 lives, affected communities are having to pay for the failures of those in charge that are meant to put in place preventative measures for the protection of human lives and property. A disaster of this magnitude does not discriminate and will destroy anything in its way. For the preservation of our lands and public safety, we must insist that the state governments alongside the people take responsibility for being more environmentally conscious to avoid contributing to such unfortunate occurrences.

Nigerians are watching helplessly as communities get wiped out, people disappear with no trace, and the ripple effects of the floods impact the supply of fuel, goods, and services around the country. Anambra is one of the worst affected states, where one-third of it is submerged, putting their already erosion-prone land under serious threat. It has become a topic of controversy to point blame at the Lagdo Dam in Northern Cameroon, which the Governor of Anambra said has been a long-term threat to Nigeria due to its water release spilling into the country every few years. He expressed concerns over the dam one day engulfing every part of the country, a disconcertment that may or may not be valid during this time. Should this come to pass, food security and economic stability will take a huge hit as 13 flood-prone states that grow the nation’s crops and produce their oil will inevitably be hit by the dam waters. The country is already seeing the rising effects of the floods in form of fuel shortages, road closures, loss of livestock, and the spread of waterborne diseases. In Bayelsa State, up to 700,000 people have been displaced as 90% of the state is underwater. The Governor has called on the federal government to declare a national emergency as hunger and tension has taken over the state.

Other than the 2012 incidences, the years 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 also reported flooding that resulted in multiple destruction, displacement, and deaths. The inevitability of these floods every year when the heavy rains come must be closely examined and contained by the government on the local, state, and federal levels. The recklessness and incompetence displayed by these bodies in their lack of preparedness for re-occurring environmental disasters speak to Nigeria’s quality of leadership and their misplaced priorities. The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu debunked claims of the Lagdo Dam being responsible for the floods and said it was “water we are blessed with from God from the sky”, an uncalculated statement with no logical association to the role of the ministry in this situation. Foreign intervention is in progress as the United States government, UNICEF, and other development organizations are working to aid the affected states. It is quite clear that this national catastrophe could have been avoidable given adequate infrastructure, environmental guidelines, and regulation strategies in each state to manage all-natural or man-made disasters. Nigeria has once again been brought to its knees by the disorderliness of the government and relevant MDAs to perform their duties with attention and commitment. We must demand for regular and detailed reports from all responsible agencies to assure the country that everything is under control.

Attention must shift from the ongoing blame game to quick intervention plans, financial aid, and the supply of more relief materials. UNICEF has identified shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene, and food as the most urgent needs of affected areas and victims of floods. We must call on all local NGOs, institutions, and aid programs to collaborate with the government in helping where they are able to. Members of the general public should also actively seek out credible individuals and organizations to offer their support to, as there can never be too much assistance.

· Shuaibu is a member of THISDAY Editorial Board