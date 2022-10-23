Kessington Adebutu Celebrates at 87

Interestingly, one of the things that the Ogun State-born businessman, whom Providence has granted the grace to get the best out of life cherishes is celebrating life. He loves to celebrate with achievers in life, and he is equally celebrated for his great feats.

Therefore, as he is set to turn 87 tomorrow, October 24, not a few are looking forward to seeing the octogenarian organise a birthday shindig that will be the talk of the town for a long time. And if information reaching Society Watch is anything to go by, the light-skinned businessman would be marking it quietly with his family with praise and worship to Almighty God that has spared his life.

He has been described as a serial entrepreneur with magical fingers. And expectedly, anything he touches turns to gold. He juggles other profitable investments, some of which include Arbico Plc, one of the oldest construction companies in Nigeria with a presence across different parts of Nigeria and Park Inn by Radisson (formerly Gateway Hotels), a five-star 400-rooms hospitality outfit standing in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

A few years ago when the good news emerged that Adebutu had decided to acquire the derelict hotel, owing to his intimidating profile, many people were eager to see the result. As usual, he didn’t disappoint.

The Odoole of Yorubaland is everything you would wish for in life. Providence, no doubt, has literally lavished its favour on him.

But success, greatness and fame were never thrust on his laps on a platter of gold. His is an intriguing story of a man who is determined to survive in life. Indeed, if anyone had told him that he would someday become one of the gladiators in the nation’s business sector, he would have dismissed it with a wave of the hand.

While he was growing up, he had the picture of how rich he wanted to be in his head but was slightly unsure of how to actualise it.

Today, the man famously known as Baba Ijebu has risen to the pinnacle of success through hard work, integrity, self-discipline and accountability.