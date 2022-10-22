Trailer for ‘Rising City of Dreams’ Drops

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Thriller, “Rising City of Dreams’’ is coming to cinemas nationwide on December 9, 2022 as it joins other fascinating titles movie buffs are looking forward to, kicking off movie experience on a high note this yuletide. The movie directed by Samuel ‘BigSam’ Olatunji, features a host of stellar actors such as Yvonne Jegede, Jide Kosoko, Zubby Michael, Remilekun ‘Reminisce’ Safaru, Femi Branch, Imohiosen Patrick (DJ Neptune) among other talented actors.

Meanwhile, Aulmedia Studios, the production house behind the flick has released the trailer. “Rising City of Dreams’’ follows the story of Ezedike, head of the eastern part of the Oju Alafia area boys getting ready to succeed Goke Snapper, his mentor and head of the whole Oju Alafia market. The announcement is imminent and he dreams big of his new position. But first, he must deal with Tolu Tilapia, his arch rival, the leader of the western part of Oju Alafia.

Unlike Ezedike, Tolu Tilapia is willing to do anything to get what he wants. The interests of the factions spin off a chain of events, culminating in massive scale of violence and threats to life and newly found love. Dickson Edward, the executive producer of the highly anticipated movie said, City of Dreams was made with sweat, blood, and sense: “I am so glad that we are finally getting to show the City of Dreams to the world starting December 9.

“It is a film that is dear to my mind; we made it with sweat, blood and common sense for entertainment. It is a simple story with a powerful message and quite big on entertainment value.”

Yvonne Jegede who played a lead role in the movie also expressed her excitement in anticipation of the movie release saying the movie is a must watch: “I played a lead role in this movie and I can emphatically say that we put in huge effort for a great production. Rising City of Dreams’ is a film with an interesting storyline which every member of the society can relate with. And I strongly say that this is a must watch. It was a great experience working on set with the executive producer as well as the entire cast and crew.”