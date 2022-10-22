Organisation Facilitates Interaction Between UK Graduates, Nigerian Employers





Mary Nnah

Graduate Guidance Group, recently expedited interactions between UK graduates and employers in Nigeria while providing them the opportunity to network and hire the best talents for their organisations at the “Nigerian Talent, UK Educated” Careers Fair, held at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the founder of Graduate Guidance Group, Emma Tarrant Tayou, said universities in the UK are now looking to support their Nigerian graduates by linking them up with the best employers in Nigeria to boost the economy of the country.

She explained further that the organisers have launched a mobile app called Career Fair plus, to help digitises the interactions between graduates and employers, adding that with the app, the organisers were able to give visibility to some employers who were not able to join physically, but who have expressed a real interest in having access to this particular group of talents.

Also speaking at the event, the Lagos State Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission, Abby Bernards, said, “As the world marks the International Day of the Girl Child today, I encourage the alumni, the institutions and employers present to use their platforms and positions of influence to enable access to education for all girls and remove barriers to ensure girls can enjoy a meaningful career, including positions of leadership.”

Speaking further she said, “I am especially proud that over the past 10 years, through our Chevening Scholarships, the UK Government has sponsored over 500 Nigerians to study for master’s degrees. Education remains one of the UK’s priorities and hopes everyone will make good use of today’s opportunities.”

Held in partnership with 12 Universities in the United Kingdom (UK) the talent hunt event aimed at connecting Nigerian graduates from schools in the UK with prospective employers.

The Nigerian graduates were allowed to reminisce about their time on campus, connect with their local alumni community and strengthen their social and professional network. It was an opportunity to meet with employers and attend careers focussed panel discussions. We will also have an information point for alumni, where you can say hello, see how you can keep in touch with the university and meet our International Alumni Ambassadors.

The event tagged, #NGTalentUKEducated2022, created a unique opportunity for employers to engage with Nigerian talents who have acquired international experience through their UK education and experiences studying alongside students from all around the world and are looking to apply their skills and develop their career potential in Nigeria.