Obiako: Meeting My Partner Kicked off My Fashion Line

Chinedu Ibeabuchi

Upwardly mobile Nigerian fashionpreneur Prince Obiako has opened up on how meeting his Turkish partner Ilayda kicked off his IV KEEPS fashion line.

Obiako, an indigene of Abia State, who grew up in Jos, narrated how his passion for fashion was inspired after meeting his partner in Istanbul, Turkey, while studying.

“Everything changed when I met Ilayda, we decided to start up here in Istanbul, Turkey. We took a quick trip to Nigeria, and we toured the country. It was her first time in Africa, but she saw and had a unique style in her head, and she could barely wait because we were thinking the same exact things. We are the best of both worlds,” he began.

Obiako, who stands tall as the Chief Creative Director of IV KEEPS graduated as a Creative Director from IFA Paris, the fashion and marketing school, and Istanbul. He also has degrees from schools in Cyprus and Canterbury, UK.

On the inspiration of the designs from IV KEEPS, Obiako says it’s a dual responsibility that he and Ilayda have taken upon themselves to continue to nurture as the brand keeps growing.

“IV KEEPS was inspired by us both, it comes naturally when you’re in the business of constantly looking to add optimum value to products, and create a nexus with street and urban fashion. Ilayda is fascinated by colours and always had this keen desire and vision to create,” Obiako says.

Obiako explained how he and his partner decided to go a step higher in creating other fashion and haircare products alongside their fashion line.

“We decided to look into the mirror every morning before we go to the gym and we figured we could create our own Durag, Hair Care products, and other amazing pieces we are putting together that we can’t wait to share with the entire world in the near future.

“Our sole aim is to further make them unique and attractive with a touch of perfection. We brainstormed and teamed up, came up with a team and boom, magic was made, and IV KEEPS came to life. We are always learning/striving to keep improving as our target is for optimum quality, which always leads to consumer satisfaction.”

Obiako and his team are working on high-end hair accessories, including durags, scarfs, hoodies, T-shirts, bags, and shoes.