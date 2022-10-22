My E-currency, a Mission To Reduce Financial Exclusion, Mitigate Poverty Rate

My-Ecurrency Nigeria, an online Crypto-trading platform, with two years of running its operations in Nigeria, is using its platform to contribute positively to the development of a financially free society by helping Nigerians to gain financial freedom.

According to the CEO of My-Ecurrency Nigeria, Akinremi Damilola Oluwaseun, My-Ecurrency offers a platform to sell cryptocurrencies and gift cards at amazing rates and a hassle-free, quick payment process.

“We are a trustworthy brand that seeks to eradicate foul plays greatly associated with trading online”, he noted.

The graduate of Statistics from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State said that My-Ecurrency is a youth-friendly brand that believes cryptocurrency is the future of the financial economy as the world knows it and hopes to diffuse its services into the lifestyle and interests of youths and students. “We are a brand constantly seeking new, creative, and innovative ways to maximize our reach across Nigeria and Africa at large.

He added that My-Ecurrency’s mission is to help reduce financial exclusion, mitigate poverty rate, unemployment, and income inequality in the country, and also contribute to The UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which recognises the importance of FinTech organisations like ours.

“In recognition of our credibility, My-Ecurrency Nigeria has been nominated for a few awards, which include: DENSA Awards 2021: Outstanding Crypto brand of the Year: (Won); Scream Awards 2021: Cryptocurrency brand of the year: (Nominated); DENSA Awards 2021: Best Trading Platform: (Nominated) was also recognized as one of the “Top 50 Young Persons in Africa” by the Scream awards 2022”, he added.

Hence, he said, through a carefully and thoughtfully planned strategic approach, we have developed a mobile application where crypto enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals can easily sell their variety of cryptocurrencies and gift cards online without fear of getting ripped or scammed. We aim to

eliminate users’ fear while transacting online. Our newly released app is an all-in-one app to efficiently secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrency and digital assets.

The Crypto-trading expert highlighted that their target is every individual who is interested in making money and changing their lives and that of their families for the better. “People who want to gain financial freedom and succeed are our target.

“My-Ecurrency offers the best rates in the market and the value for digital assets is relatively higher by a set margin compared to other competing brands. Keeping funds in digital currency has proven to have a positive impact on one’s finance. I encourage Nigerians to grab this opportunity by trading assets like crypto”, he said.