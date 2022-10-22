MultiChoice Adds New Kids Channel to DStv, GOtv

MultiChoice Nigeria has introduced a brand-new family-focused channel called Moonbug Kids.

The Channel introduced on Thursday, October 20, 2022, features exclusive preschool content such as CoComelon and Supa Strikas. The channel also features entertaining shows, including Blippi, Gecko Garage, Morphle Arpo, Little Angel and Oddbods.

The channel is available to both DStv (from the Confam package) and GOtv Max and Supa subscribers on Channel 314 and Channel 66, respectively.

The Managing Director of Moonbug (EMEA and APAC), Nicolas Eglau, commented on the company’s cooperation with DStv, saying, “This is an incredibly significant deal for us and part of our wider strategy to roll out Moonbug Kids channels on pay-TV platforms across EMEA and APAC.”

“Launching a premium, linear channel with DStv is one key advantage of our digital-first approach. It enables us to structure the channel by applying our in-depth knowledge of children’s viewing, including when and how they engage with content,” he added.

A study by the University of Iowa found that infants with a close, intimate relationship with a parent are less likely to be troubled, aggressive or experience other emotional and behavioural problems when they reach school age.

For this reason, the Moonbug shows on DStv provide entertaining programs and support families with daily routines like mealtimes, playtimes, bathtimes, bedtimes, and other activities.

Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, shared her thoughts on the most recent addition: “We are very excited to partner with Moonbug in fostering children’s development with this new channel. It relates to our primary objective – providing premium entertainment to every African. Moonbug also allows us to positively impact our local communities by directly affecting the content children view.

We are incredibly appreciative to be recognized as the leading pay-TV platform strengthening family bonds through our entertaining content.”

Moonbug shows promote healthy values like compassion, empathy, and resilience in kids continent-wide.