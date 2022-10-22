Man Utd Set for Chelsea Battle as Man City, Liverpool Fight to Move Up

After an exciting round of mid-week games, the English Premier League returns with even more interesting fixtures for the weekend. Football never really stops, whether it is the Premier League, La Liga, Champions League, or international games such as the World Cup and European Championship, there is always some action to catch up with on DStv.

The Chelsea/Manchester United is considered one of the most revered rivalries in the EPL, when these two sides meet there is usually plenty at stake. It’s safe to say that United-Chelsea is one of the most anticipated matches of every EPL season, and they rarely disappoint. On Saturday, 22nd October 2022, these two football giants will take on each other in what is expected to be a breathtaking encounter.

Manchester United appears to be back to winning ways after a dominating performance against Tottenham on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. With 10 shots on target, the Erik Ten-Hag side netted twice in the second half. Nine-placed Brentford held Chelsea to a goalless draw at Gtech Community Stadium also on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. It is expected to be an action-packed encounter as fourth-placed Chelsea sits above Manchester United with one point. Watch out for this match on Saturday, October 22 at 5:30 pm WAT, which will be streamed live on DSTV SuperSport Premier League Channel 203.

Also, Manchester City is going head to head with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 3:00 pm WAT. Manchester City ranks 2nd, while Brighton & Hove Albion hold the 8th position.

Despite the high accolades they have received throughout the season, Man City heads into this match four points adrift league leader, Arsenal, and without a goal in either of their two most recent games in all competitions. However, Pep Guardiola’s side has had almost a week to recover from the 1-0 defeat at Liverpool, last weekend, and they will look to return to winning ways when they host Brighton, on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool’s last Premier League encounter was on April 5, 1999. It ended in a 2-2 draw, but Nottingham Forest was relegated at the end of the season. 23 years later, Forest meets the Reds again on October 22 at Anfield. With only six points, Nottingham is in the relegation zone, therefore, a win over Liverpool will go a long way to keep their hope, of surviving the 2022/2023 season, alive.

All these matches will be streamed live on DSTV SuperSport Channels, on Saturday, October 22, making it a weekend filled with football thrills. Interestingly, this exciting season will only get more fun for football fans when the World Cup starts on November 20, 2022. DStv will air all 64 matches with commentary in Pidgin English, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa.