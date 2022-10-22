  • Saturday, 22nd October, 2022

LBS to Host 2nd Africa Energy Conference on Future of Power in Africa

Life & Style | 5 hours ago

The Energy Club of the Lagos Business School (LBS) has concluded arrangements to hold its second Africa Energy Conference. Themed: ‘The Future of Power in Africa.’ 

The conference holds October 29, 2022, at the Honeywell Auditorium, Lagos Business School at 10 am.

The conference will feature an exciting array of speakers from leading stakeholders in Africa’s integrated energy sector, such as oil, gas, hydro and solar, as well as representatives from other sectors, to discuss Finance & Disruptive Business Models for Energy, with an overview of current trends, business opportunities, and what is needed to accelerate energy access in Africa.

The keynote address will be given by the Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Kola Adesina MFR, with panel discussions from C-level representatives from generating and transmission companies, traditional and renewable energy companies, industry regulators, financial advisors, professional services companies and the general business community.

The purpose of the Africa Energy Conference, according to the President of the Energy Club, Temitope Osunrinde, is to get the right energy stakeholders, spotlight the multi-faceted challenges in the energy industry and propose solutions to mitigate them. 

“From infrastructure to regulatory, customer to liquidity issues, we hope to address these seemingly intractable challenges and with the help of the smart stakeholders in the room, chart a new path for energy in Nigeria and Africa,” Osunrinde said. 

The Nigerian power sector experiences many broad challenges related to electricity policy enforcement, regulatory uncertainty, gas supply, liquidity, transmission system constraints, and major power sector planning shortfalls that have kept the sector from reaching commercial viability.  

The conference presents various networking opportunities for key players in the energy and business industries. Interested participants can register for the event via https://bit.ly/2ndLBSAEC2022

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.