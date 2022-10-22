LBS to Host 2nd Africa Energy Conference on Future of Power in Africa

The Energy Club of the Lagos Business School (LBS) has concluded arrangements to hold its second Africa Energy Conference. Themed: ‘The Future of Power in Africa.’

The conference holds October 29, 2022, at the Honeywell Auditorium, Lagos Business School at 10 am.

The conference will feature an exciting array of speakers from leading stakeholders in Africa’s integrated energy sector, such as oil, gas, hydro and solar, as well as representatives from other sectors, to discuss Finance & Disruptive Business Models for Energy, with an overview of current trends, business opportunities, and what is needed to accelerate energy access in Africa.

The keynote address will be given by the Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Kola Adesina MFR, with panel discussions from C-level representatives from generating and transmission companies, traditional and renewable energy companies, industry regulators, financial advisors, professional services companies and the general business community.

The purpose of the Africa Energy Conference, according to the President of the Energy Club, Temitope Osunrinde, is to get the right energy stakeholders, spotlight the multi-faceted challenges in the energy industry and propose solutions to mitigate them.

“From infrastructure to regulatory, customer to liquidity issues, we hope to address these seemingly intractable challenges and with the help of the smart stakeholders in the room, chart a new path for energy in Nigeria and Africa,” Osunrinde said.

The Nigerian power sector experiences many broad challenges related to electricity policy enforcement, regulatory uncertainty, gas supply, liquidity, transmission system constraints, and major power sector planning shortfalls that have kept the sector from reaching commercial viability.

The conference presents various networking opportunities for key players in the energy and business industries. Interested participants can register for the event via https://bit.ly/2ndLBSAEC2022