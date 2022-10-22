Kcee to Appreciate Fans in December

Limpopo crooner, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo better known as Kcee by his teaming fans is set to thrill with his music festival tagged, “Thanks-Giving” on the 28th December, 2022 at the Eko Hotels Convention Center.

“Kcee Five Star imprint is teaming up with showbiz guru, Achievas Entertainment Limited for a smooth fun night ride following the remarkable projects done over the years. The ‘Thanks-Giving’ Festival promises to be a night of quality entertainment,” said the organizers

Known for his unique glamour and colorful dress style, Kcee promises to come with his A-game as he will be performing his numerous classics.

Executive Director of Achievas Entertainment, Daniel Cole Chiori said, “This concert is aimed at showcasing the eclectic musical prowess and genius of Kcee, whilst still using the avenue to be grateful and saying thank you for every experience of his thus far.”

Speaking further, Daniel noted that the Festival promises to be star-studded as friends in the music and comedy industry are set to give him all the support required in making the festival worthwhile.