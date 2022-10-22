Guinness to Reward 20 Football Superfans with Trip to Watch Live Game in England

Guinness Nigeria is set to give super-fans a chance to express their love for the game of football with an all-expense paid trip to watch a live game in England.

For over 100 years, Guinness has held the hands of football fans from Ireland to Nigeria, in times of heightened emotions, community building and audacious celebrations.

A statement from the company said the rise of Guinness’ Black Shines Brightest Campaign and its status as the perfect accompaniment for football moments presents the opportunity for the brand to beam the spotlight on football fans.

Speaking on the launch of this campaign, the Marketing and Innovation Director, Mark Mugisha, said football is a global sport with an estimated five billion fans around the world and Nigeria representing one of its largest fan bases.

He said Guinness is proud to be a longstanding passionate supporter of the beautiful game and excited about it role in helping consumers and fans of football create beautiful experiences, whilst rewarding them for their passion for the great game.

According to him 20 Nigerian super-fans will receive the experience of a lifetime via an all-expense paid trip to see a live English Premiere League (EPL) game during the Boxing Day game week.

He said to participate, football fans should keep up with more Guinness excitement by following @GuinnessNGR on Instagram and Twitter or Guinness Nigeria Facebook as well as join the conversation with #DearFootballFans on social media.

Mugisha said five winners will be selected weekly for a period of four weeks and announced on social media.